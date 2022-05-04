Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahrestani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD
Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Shahrestani works at
Dr. Shahrestani's Office Locations
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group Llp11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but respect and admiration for Dr. Shahrestani. He completed my, total knee replacement in October2021. He's hangs on, doesn't surprise you, he's in depth about your recovery and states the facts about the procedure. He told me, I may not like him after my surgery. He was right, but it didn't last. I was a special case. I ended up having to go to the Orth Now about a week or so after my surgery. Dr. Shahrestani was just about to sit down for dinner and he took the call. Then, scheduled me to come in the following day. I can't say enough about Dr. Shahrestani. Dr. Shahrestani, is a compassionate, detailed, and driven young man. I can't wait to make an appointment to see him again.
About Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1861805996
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahrestani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahrestani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahrestani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahrestani works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahrestani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahrestani.
