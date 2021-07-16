Overview

Dr. Sean Sheehan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Sheehan works at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Liver Damage from Alcohol and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.