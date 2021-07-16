Dr. Sean Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Sheehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Sheehan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albany Gastroenterology Cnslts1375 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-4483
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheehan?
My husband was very pleased with the care he received from Dr. Sheehan. He was kind, warm and welcoming and gave a detailed report to us regarding the medical procedure. We would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Sean Sheehan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003848102
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Liver Damage from Alcohol and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.