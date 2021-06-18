Dr. Sehris Khawaja, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khawaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sehris Khawaja, DO
Overview of Dr. Sehris Khawaja, DO
Dr. Sehris Khawaja, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newtown, PA.
Dr. Khawaja's Office Locations
Capital Health Rheumatology3 Penns Trl, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (609) 303-4360Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khawaja is one of the best dr. I've ever met. Her level of care for her patients by far embodies compassion and understanding. She listens to your concerns and truly wants to help you work thru your illness and find best solutions to bring relief. I truly cannot say enough about her.
About Dr. Sehris Khawaja, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Khawaja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khawaja accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Khawaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khawaja speaks Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khawaja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khawaja.
