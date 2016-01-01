See All General Dentists in Oak Creek, WI
Dr. Seiren Ajineh, DDS

Dentistry
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Seiren Ajineh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oak Creek, WI. 

Dr. Ajineh works at Aspen Dental in Oak Creek, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    8241 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 226-0012
    • Ameritas
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Seiren Ajineh, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922347053
