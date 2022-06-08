Dr. Selwyn Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selwyn Kay, MD
Overview of Dr. Selwyn Kay, MD
Dr. Selwyn Kay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Kay's Office Locations
1
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-4647MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Donald C. Loos M.d. Inc.2521 G St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kay did apendicitis surgery on my daughter he is just “AMAZING!!”
About Dr. Selwyn Kay, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
