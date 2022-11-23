Overview of Dr. Sepehr Sani, MD

Dr. Sepehr Sani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Sani works at RUSH UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.