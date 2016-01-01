See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Serge Khelemsky, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
Overview of Dr. Serge Khelemsky, DO

Dr. Serge Khelemsky, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with JFK Medical Center

Dr. Khelemsky works at All Neurological Services PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Cerebrovascular Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khelemsky's Office Locations

    All Neurological Services PC
    2310 65th St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-3200
    Sumner Place Pt. PC
    16 Sumner PL, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Allcity Medical PC
    2814 Clarendon Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dystonia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Serge Khelemsky, DO

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1528405420
    Education & Certifications

    • JFK Medical Center
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Serge Khelemsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khelemsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khelemsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khelemsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khelemsky works at All Neurological Services PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khelemsky’s profile.

    Dr. Khelemsky has seen patients for Dystonia, Cerebrovascular Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khelemsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Khelemsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khelemsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khelemsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khelemsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

