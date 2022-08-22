Dr. Sergio Quijano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quijano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Quijano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Quijano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Quijano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
GI North4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 290, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (404) 446-0600
-
2
GI North,PC Cumming,GA1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1800, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 446-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quijano?
Being an older person I have several doctors. Dr. Quijano is my favorite. His bedside manner is amazing, but even more important his talents and abilities are beyond reproach. I have had stomach issues since I was 40 and he has kept me out of pain and healthy. I have been his patient for over 10 years. He is one of the overall best doctors I have ever had.
About Dr. Sergio Quijano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609033216
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quijano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quijano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quijano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quijano works at
Dr. Quijano has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quijano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Quijano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quijano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quijano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quijano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.