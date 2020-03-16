Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Sergio M. Rodriguez Jr MD PA777 E 25th St Ste 210, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 691-9920
-
2
Kellie Mosley Mendez DO PA15600 NW 67th Ave Ste 105, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 760-2525
-
3
Westland Endoscopy Center135 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 825-1487
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is mostly wonderful and personable...he is kind gentle doctor. I believe it is his wife who works there and you can tell she genuinely cares about you.
About Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013941848
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- American University of the Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez Jr works at
Dr. Rodriguez Jr speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.