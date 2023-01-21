Overview

Dr. Seth Hoffman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.