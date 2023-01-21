Dr. Seth Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Hoffman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
2
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
3
West Office815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
4
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
5
Ohiohealth Dublin Methodist Hospital7500 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
I recently had a procedure with Dr. Hoffman. Everyone on the staff, from the receptionist to the nurses were professional, caring, knowledgeable, and supportive. Dr. Hoffman explained everything before and after the procedure. He answered all my questions, and did not rush me. I would recommend Ohio Gastro and Dr. Hoffman to any of my friends.
About Dr. Seth Hoffman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932140696
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.