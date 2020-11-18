Overview

Dr. Seth Persky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Persky works at Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River in Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.