Dr. Seth Persky, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Persky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Locations
Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River271 New York # 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 751-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Persky is an expert at what he does and is extremely knowledgeable and a good communicator as well. Perfect!
About Dr. Seth Persky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Gastroenterology
