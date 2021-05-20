Dr. Severine Chavel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Severine Chavel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Severine Chavel, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dermatology Center of Stamford1290 Summer St Ste 3600, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 325-3576
- Stamford Hospital
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Chavel is highly recommended. Ideal balance of knowledge, compassion, directness, and humor. After I had a minor skin surgery that she could tell I was nervous about, she called me unsolicited after it was done to see if I had any questions, which I really appreciated. Full marks.
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Yale University
