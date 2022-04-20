Overview of Dr. Seyed Kalantar, MD

Dr. Seyed Kalantar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Kalantar works at MedStar Spine Ctr Psych at Chevy Chase in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in McLean, VA and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.