Overview of Dr. Shadi Shahouri, MD

Dr. Shadi Shahouri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from American University - Beirut.



Dr. Shahouri works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinics of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.