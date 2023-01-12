Dr. Shadi Shahouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadi Shahouri, MD
Dr. Shadi Shahouri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from American University - Beirut.
Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic of Kansas1921 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 612-4815Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1568457950
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Via Christi Regional Medical Center
- American University - Beirut
Dr. Shahouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahouri has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahouri speaks Arabic.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahouri.
