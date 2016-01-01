See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Shah Ali, MD

Cardiology
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Shah Ali, MD

Dr. Shah Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Ali works at CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Ali's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building
    177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Shah Ali, MD

  • Cardiology
  • English
  • 1477999050
Education & Certifications

  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ali works at CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

Dr. Ali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.