Overview of Dr. Shahin Shirzadi, MD

Dr. Shahin Shirzadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Shirzadi works at John B Berry MD in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.