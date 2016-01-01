Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaik Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaik Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
New York Medical Care for Nephrology10120 LEFFERTS BLVD, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 850-0707
Complete Sleep Medicine Care P.c.7 Newbridge Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 932-0906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shaik Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1063446631
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.