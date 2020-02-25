Dr. Shalini Chitneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Chitneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shalini Chitneni, MD
Dr. Shalini Chitneni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.
Dr. Chitneni's Office Locations
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology11143 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-8830
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
Arnold Parial207 N Townline Rd, Lagrange, IN 46761 Directions (260) 484-8830Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
- 5 2514 DuPont Circle Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
Community Memorial Hospital208 Columbus St, Hicksville, OH 43526 Directions (260) 484-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Paulding County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chitneni has a gift making me fell that together we could fight breast cancer. I couldn't imagine having gone through this without her. She certainly made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Shalini Chitneni, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1396951299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chitneni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chitneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chitneni has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chitneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitneni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitneni.
