Dr. Shani Katz, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shani Katz, DO

Dr. Shani Katz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Katz works at Spine and Orthopedic Specialists of South Florida in Plantation, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL, Oakland Park, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine and Orthopedic Specialists of South Florida
    7061 Cypress Rd Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 507-0800
  2. 2
    Spine and Orthopedic Specialists of South Florida
    21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 101, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 967-7449
  3. 3
    Oakland Park
    3201 N Federal Hwy Ste 305, Oakland Park, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 507-0800
  4. 4
    West Palm Beach Office
    2047 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 507-0800
  5. 5
    Boynton Beach
    6699 Boynton Beach Blvd # B, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 507-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



  Gout
  Hip Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 10, 2019
    I believe Doctor Shani Katz honestly cares about her patients as does her staff ! Any question I have ever ask Dr Katz have been answered truthfully with no bullxxxx and no sugarcoating and that is what i want the truth. My first surgery was a total knee replacment it has been 8 months now and it has been been a long recovery with more to come and i was told it is a rough operation and Dr Katz has been there for me and helping me all the way . I have such good faith in Dr Katz I am now planning a Hip Replacment and I know that she will be there when i need Her Thank - You Doctor Katz AJ
    AJ Rock — Nov 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shani Katz, DO
    About Dr. Shani Katz, DO

    Orthopedic Surgery
    19 years of experience
    English, Hebrew and Spanish
    1376750125
    Education & Certifications

    Northshore/Lij/Peninsula Hospital
    Peninsula Hospital/North Shore/Lij
    New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    New York University
