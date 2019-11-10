Dr. Shani Katz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shani Katz, DO
Overview of Dr. Shani Katz, DO
Dr. Shani Katz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Spine and Orthopedic Specialists of South Florida7061 Cypress Rd Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (561) 507-0800
Spine and Orthopedic Specialists of South Florida21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 101, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 967-7449
Oakland Park3201 N Federal Hwy Ste 305, Oakland Park, FL 33306 Directions (561) 507-0800
West Palm Beach Office2047 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 507-0800
Boynton Beach6699 Boynton Beach Blvd # B, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 507-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I believe Doctor Shani Katz honestly cares about her patients as does her staff ! Any question I have ever ask Dr Katz have been answered truthfully with no bullxxxx and no sugarcoating and that is what i want the truth. My first surgery was a total knee replacment it has been 8 months now and it has been been a long recovery with more to come and i was told it is a rough operation and Dr Katz has been there for me and helping me all the way . I have such good faith in Dr Katz I am now planning a Hip Replacment and I know that she will be there when i need Her Thank - You Doctor Katz AJ
About Dr. Shani Katz, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1376750125
Education & Certifications
- Northshore/Lij/Peninsula Hospital
- Peninsula Hospital/North Shore/Lij
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- New York University
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
