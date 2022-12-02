Overview of Dr. Shannon O'Connor, MD

Dr. Shannon O'Connor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. O'Connor works at Maryland Oncology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.