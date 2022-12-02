Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shannon O'Connor, MD
Dr. Shannon O'Connor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor's Office Locations
Maryland Oncology - Rockville9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6231
Maryland Oncology - Germantown20330 Seneca Meadows Pkwy Ste B, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O’Connor is a great doctor. She takes her time, listens, explains and answers your questions. I trust her.
About Dr. Shannon O'Connor, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1972760452
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.