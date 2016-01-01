Overview of Dr. Sharda Ramsaroop, MD

Dr. Sharda Ramsaroop, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ramsaroop works at Western Nassau Orthopedics Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Rash and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.