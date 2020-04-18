See All Family Doctors in Boise, ID
Dr. Sharon Carswell, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sharon Carswell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Carswell works at Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Boise, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    500 W Fort St, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 422-1254
  2. 2
    West Valley Medical Group
    211 E Logan St Ste 303, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 459-4667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Back Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sharon Carswell, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710013628
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Carswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carswell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carswell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carswell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
