Dr. Sharon Carswell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharon Carswell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center500 W Fort St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 422-1254
West Valley Medical Group211 E Logan St Ste 303, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 459-4667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Timely, respectful, professional, thorough and helpful.
About Dr. Sharon Carswell, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1710013628
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Carswell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carswell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carswell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carswell.
