Dr. Sharon Walton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharon Walton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-3300
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Sharon Walton was my surgeon in 2019. She replaced my hip which was in an awful condition. I walked crippled, and she made me anew. I very much liked her
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
