Dr. Sharyn Lewin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharyn Lewin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Lewin works at
Locations
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 227-6200Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lewin gave me the most personal and attentive care Not only she is a great knowledgeable Dr she is caring all around. . I will recommend any one I love who may need to see her. She is one of a kind !
About Dr. Sharyn Lewin, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083862247
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Washington University School of Medicine-Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
Dr. Lewin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lewin works at
Dr. Lewin has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewin, there are benefits to both methods.