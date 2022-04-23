See All Oncologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Sharyn Lewin, MD

Oncology
4.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sharyn Lewin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Lewin works at HOLY NAME MEDICAL CENTER in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Name Medical Center
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 227-6200
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 23, 2022
    Dr Lewin gave me the most personal and attentive care Not only she is a great knowledgeable Dr she is caring all around. . I will recommend any one I love who may need to see her. She is one of a kind !
    Lily K Engelhardt — Apr 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharyn Lewin, MD
    About Dr. Sharyn Lewin, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083862247
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Washington University School of Medicine-Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharyn Lewin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewin works at HOLY NAME MEDICAL CENTER in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lewin’s profile.

    Dr. Lewin has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

