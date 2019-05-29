Dr. Peavie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Peavie, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawn Peavie, DO
Dr. Shawn Peavie, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Tchma the Diabetes & Endocrine Center4440 Red Bank Rd Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 272-0313
Tchp - Diabetes and Endocrine Center1955 Dixie Hwy Ste L1, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (513) 272-0313
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Excellent in every way! Dr. Peavie is an expert. He explains, listens, and offers options when appropriate. He is really one of the best doctors I have had.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1578899951
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
