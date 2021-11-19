Dr. Shawn Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Stephens, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Stephens, MD
Dr. Shawn Stephens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens' Office Locations
Venice Office411 Commercial Ct Ste F, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 359-8300
University Obstetrics & Gynecology, LLC2401 University Pkwy Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 359-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Stevens. He explained everything in detail to me and he and the office staff were so kind. I have definitely found my new Doc!
About Dr. Shawn Stephens, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
