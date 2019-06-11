Dr. Sheldon Gonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Gonte, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Gonte, MD
Dr. Sheldon Gonte, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonte's Office Locations
- 1 42370 Van Dyke Ave Ste 106, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 268-4400
Surgery Center of Michigan44650 Delco Blvd Ste 200, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 254-3391
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Great Doctor and Staff. Highly recommend
About Dr. Sheldon Gonte, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gonte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonte has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonte.
