Dr. Shelly Heidelbaugh, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Shelly Heidelbaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelly Heidelbaugh, MD
Dr. Shelly Heidelbaugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Heidelbaugh works at
Dr. Heidelbaugh's Office Locations
1
Utsw Cardiology Clinical Center Park Cities8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-3150
2
UT Southwestern Medical Center5939 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 8, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heidelbaugh?
She is the most concerned physician I have ever had an appt.:30 with. I have come in contact with others who also go to her and we all have the same opinions. She always listens and addresses all concerns. I am a retired RN and I can tell the difference between a doctor who is only doing a job and one who is concerned about their patients. My only concern is she works too much. I have gotten replies from her late at night also around 2 am. She is so busy I am concerned she is not taking care of herself. She will be transferring to the Frisco location and this makes me upset she won't be at the Park Cities Clinic. But if I don't like the new PCP I will drive to the Frisco Clinic to see her.
About Dr. Shelly Heidelbaugh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972545747
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heidelbaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidelbaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidelbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heidelbaugh works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidelbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidelbaugh.
