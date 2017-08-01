Overview

Dr. Sherri Godbey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Godbey works at Excelth Family Health Center-gentilly in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.