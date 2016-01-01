See All Hematologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Sherry Hsu, MD

Hematology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sherry Hsu, MD

Dr. Sherry Hsu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center.

Dr. Hsu works at Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center in Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center
    10800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 353-4558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sherry Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740450956
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu works at Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hsu’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

