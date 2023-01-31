Overview of Dr. Shervin Oskouei, MD

Dr. Shervin Oskouei, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Oskouei works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.