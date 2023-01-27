Overview of Dr. Sherwood Duhon, MD

Dr. Sherwood Duhon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Duhon works at The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.