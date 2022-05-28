Dr. Armaghani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheyan Armaghani, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheyan Armaghani, MD
Dr. Sheyan Armaghani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Armaghani works at
Dr. Armaghani's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health - Jewett Orthopedic Institute701 PLATINUM PT, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (321) 843-5851
-
2
Orlando Health - Jewett Orthopedic Institute1717 S Orange Ave Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 629-2444
-
3
Orlando Health - Jewett Orthopedic Institute7243 Della Dr Ste B, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 629-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armaghani?
Great staff, on time answered questions, glad that Jewett is now combined with our only trauma hospital Orlando Health
About Dr. Sheyan Armaghani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1619294329
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armaghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armaghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armaghani works at
Dr. Armaghani has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armaghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Armaghani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armaghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armaghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armaghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.