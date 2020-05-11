Overview

Dr. Shining Sun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Renown Insitute For Heart & Vascular Health in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.