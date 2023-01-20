Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiv Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Shiv Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX.
Locations
1
Round Rock - Wyoming Springs7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Austin Gastroenterology8015 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 118, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 244-2273
3
Ascension Seton Northwest11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 448-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Desai was absolutely pleasant. Dr. Desai is quick to listen to your concerns, not rushing his time with you and full of knowledge in his practice. Dr. Desai is the go to doctor if you’re looking for a gastroenterologist. I can’t say it enough he’s a wealth of knowledge. His bedside manner can’t be beat. He’s throughly, professional and has a great sense of humor. Best in the state of Texas!
About Dr. Shiv Desai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Anemia, Gastric Ulcer and Duodenal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.