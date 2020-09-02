Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shon Michael, MD
Overview of Dr. Shon Michael, MD
Dr. Shon Michael, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Michael's Office Locations
Riverhills Healthcare Inc3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 325, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 612-1111
Public Safety Medical4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 241-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Michael since July and he immediately won me over with the thorough personalized questionnaire related to my symptoms and he takes as much time as needed to answer your questions and problem solve with you. I am really pleased with this referral by my primary care. He’s personable, kind and clearly cares about my health and I very much appreciate this level of passion and commitment to his craft and to my health. Your wait times may be a little longer but you will very much appreciate this when you are the patient he is consulting with. You will definitely feel heard!
About Dr. Shon Michael, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Neurology
Dr. Michael works at
