Overview of Dr. Shovek Boyadjian, MD

Dr. Shovek Boyadjian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital.



Dr. Boyadjian works at SHOVEK BOYADJIAN MD in Panorama City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.