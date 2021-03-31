See All Neurologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Simhadri Gupta, MD

Neurology
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Simhadri Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Univ of KY

Dr. Gupta works at Simhadri M Gupta MD LLC in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Simhadri M Gupta MD LLC
    2 State Route 27 Ste 100A, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 548-1770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Headache

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Gupta is the best doctor I ever had contact with. He gives you 100% and makes you feel like you’re the most important patient ever. Thank you Dr. Gupta for all the care!!!
    Iftikhar Javed — Mar 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Simhadri Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Simhadri Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760483895
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of KY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Isreal Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simhadri Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Simhadri M Gupta MD LLC in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gupta speaks Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

