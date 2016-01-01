Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD
Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Barkagan's Office Locations
Simon Barkagan, M.D., PhD51 E 67th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 722-2790Monday3:00pm - 8:00pm
Simon Barkagan MD6536 99th St Ste 2, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 830-3611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1932127271
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center-Urology
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkagan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkagan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barkagan speaks Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkagan.
