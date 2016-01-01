Overview of Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD

Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Barkagan works at Simon Barkagan, M.D., PhD in New York, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.