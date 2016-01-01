See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD

Urology
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD

Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Barkagan works at Simon Barkagan, M.D., PhD in New York, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barkagan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Simon Barkagan, M.D., PhD
    51 E 67th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 722-2790
    Monday
    3:00pm - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Simon Barkagan MD
    6536 99th St Ste 2, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 830-3611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932127271
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center-Urology
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barkagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barkagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barkagan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

