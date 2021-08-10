Dr. Simon Wong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Wong, DO
Overview of Dr. Simon Wong, DO
Dr. Simon Wong, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Coral Springs9750 NW 33rd St Ste 210, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 603-5508
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband started seeing Dr. Wong a few years ago and just loved everything about his office and his approach to medicine. So now our entire family goes to Dr. Wong. He is very thorough and always answers all our questions. He takes his time during the visits and we never feel rushed. Everyone that works in his office is very kind. I highly recommend Dr. Wong and his team.
About Dr. Simon Wong, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1548411457
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Medical Center
- Broward Genl Med Ctr
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
