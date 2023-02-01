Overview of Dr. Slif Ulrich, MD

Dr. Slif Ulrich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Ulrich works at Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery in Columbia, SC with other offices in Irmo, SC and Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.