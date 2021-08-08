Overview of Dr. Sobia Khan, MD

Dr. Sobia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.