Overview of Dr. Sohee Bidol-Lee, MD

Dr. Sohee Bidol-Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Bidol-Lee works at NORTHEAST REGIONAL CTR-ORAL in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.