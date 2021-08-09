Overview

Dr. Sola Choi, MD is a Dermatologist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.



Dr. Choi works at The Optical Shoppe in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.