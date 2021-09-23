Dr. Sonia Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Friedman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Brigham Women's Hosp Gastro75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham & Women's Hospital850 Boylston St Fl 2, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-6389
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
If Hippocrates visited America in 2021 and had a GI illness, he would go to Sonia Friedman. She is intelligent, patient caring, an exemplifies everything a physician should be.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841257169
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
