Overview of Dr. Sonya Kripalani, MD

Dr. Sonya Kripalani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.



They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.