Overview of Dr. Srikant Kondapaneni, MD

Dr. Srikant Kondapaneni, MD is a Pulmonologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kondapaneni works at Bergen Medical in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Bergenfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.