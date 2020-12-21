Dr. Srikant Kondapaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondapaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikant Kondapaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srikant Kondapaneni, MD
Dr. Srikant Kondapaneni, MD is a Pulmonologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kondapaneni works at
Dr. Kondapaneni's Office Locations
-
1
Bergen Medical180 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-8010
-
2
New Jersey Eye Center P.A.1 N Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621 Directions (201) 501-0082Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kondapaneni?
I would highly recommend Dr. Kondapaneni. He is an excellent doctor who has always taken the time to explain things very clearly. He has always been very responsive to me.
About Dr. Srikant Kondapaneni, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447273867
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- Temple U
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kondapaneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kondapaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondapaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kondapaneni works at
Dr. Kondapaneni has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kondapaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kondapaneni speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondapaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondapaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondapaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondapaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.