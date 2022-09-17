Dr. Srinath Samudrala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samudrala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinath Samudrala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Inland Urology Medical Group Inc.160 E Artesia St Ste 220, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-1020
Pasadena Office630 S Raymond Ave Unit 330, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-8194
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
Dr. Samudrala is my go to Doc for spinal problems, as I have Degenerative Disc Disease. 2019 he replaced two discs with fusion and have had no lumbar pain since. I am now back to see him for problems in my neck. I trust this neurosurgeon with my life. He is very compassionate, thorough, explains everything to me beforehand, describes the problem In layman's terms. And gets the job done well. I wouldn't trust my spine to any other surgeon. He does great work and I would refer him to anybody for spinal issues. His staff is wonderful, wait time is minimal, and he always tries to keep me on the upbeat and positive outlook on things. His positive outlook meant the world to me and he follows through to the very end. Easy to talk to and spends as much time with me as I need during office visits. He really listens. Love my Dr Sam!
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- New York University Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
