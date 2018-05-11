Dr. Kolli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivas Kolli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srinivas Kolli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Columbus Va Ambulatory Care Center420 N James Rd, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 257-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Srinivas Kolli MD1500 E Main St Ste 2H, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-9182
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolli?
My PCP, recommended I have a colonoscopy as my last one was over 10 years ago. Upon, arrival at the office, I was greeted by very friendly receptionist. My wait was minimal. As I went to the exam room the nurse took my information and my vitals. I waited just a few minutes and Dr. Kolli came in the exam room. Dr. Kolli than explained the procedure and answered all of my questions. Dr. Kolli's pre-procedure meds were easy to take! Dr. Kolli did an excellent job & I recommend him highly.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Telugu
Dr. Kolli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolli has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolli speaks Telugu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.