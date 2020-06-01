See All Gastroenterologists in Metuchen, NJ
Dr. Srinivas Vasireddi, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (85)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srinivas Vasireddi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Vasireddi works at Advanced Digestive Center Inc. in Metuchen, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Digestive Center Inc.
    205 Bridge St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 205-9886
  2. 2
    Advanced Digestive Center, Inc.
    21 Jefferson Plz # 21, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 355-0320
  3. 3
    Holmdel Office
    719 N Beers St Ste 1F, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 888-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jun 01, 2020
    Staff had me in an out in 45 minutes. The doctor spent adequate time answering my questions before and after the procedure and I felt very comfortable in his care.
    — Jun 01, 2020
    About Dr. Srinivas Vasireddi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Gujarati, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1417986167
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Catholic Medical Center, Inc
    Residency
    • Catholic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry
    Undergraduate School
    • JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivas Vasireddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasireddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasireddi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasireddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasireddi has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasireddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vasireddi speaks Greek, Gujarati, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasireddi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasireddi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasireddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasireddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

