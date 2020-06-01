Overview

Dr. Srinivas Vasireddi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Vasireddi works at Advanced Digestive Center Inc. in Metuchen, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.